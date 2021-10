To the Editor:

The letters coming from the RTC candidates for Board of Aldermen are getting almost comical. The latest from 3rd Ward candidate Cris Balamaci could have been titled “An Ode to the Early 1990s.” The only things missing were references to flannel shirts and Kurt Cobain. This letter shows how antiquated the views of the current administration are. They are pointing to successes from 30 years ago like it happened last week.

The RTC slate of Aldermanic candidates seems to be under the impression things are going well when things are a mess.

Fountain Square has remained unfinished for almost two years now. “Space Available” signs have resided in front of nearly all of our commercial developments for years. The BOA has quietly started to borrow money since they allowed the mayor to spend down our $12 million surplus fund and who could forget the ongoing school bus fiasco. It has all happened on their watch.

They are not acknowledging any of the problems. They are denying these problems exist and when taken to task are actually shaming voters for speaking up. Perhaps it is because they have absolutely no interest in solving them.

Meanwhile, the Board of Aldermen continue to support the construction of more haphazard commercial space when we have an abundance already and telecommuting is poised to become the norm. “Suburban Sprawl” doesn’t work anymore. They aren't remotely concerned with improving the city of Shelton nor do they want to change with the times.

The RTC is running like a slate which hasn't accomplished much and is very concerned that they have lost public support. Perhaps they are worried that all these years fighting transparency and forgoing checks and balances might be catching up with them.

I would argue that the Shelton of today strikes a remarkable resemblance to the Shelton of 30 years ago. Despite delusional comments to the contrary, downtown is a traffic nightmare with the remnants of several actual fires still visible juxtaposed to many empty storefronts. The common thread between then and now is an administration that was in power too long and became complacent.

Taxes will remain low with new voices in charge. They don't get to take our grand list with them when they go, but if we don't change those who project our voices in government and continue on this path we are assured to have a massive tax increase to pay for their continued mismanagement.

Michele Bialek

Aldermanic Candidate

Envision Shelton

Ward 2