To the Editor:

Alderman Anthony Simonetti wrote a very interesting letter saying that the school bus problem is not city hall’s fault and parents are wrong for the outlandish demand of their children being provided transportation to school.

The crux of this problem is that the city laid off really good personnel in the middle of a bus driver shortage. Now Mr. Simonetti seems shocked that those good staff members, who in his own words are in obvious demand, went out and found good jobs elsewhere leaving our kids without the service they are mandated to receive.

Mr. Simonetti, do you know how the district you substitute in is able to fulfill their transportation obligation even while our students go without? They hired our drivers when city hall told them that they didn’t have jobs with us anymore.

Once again, the Shelton political establishment is telling their constituents that they are wrong for feeling the way they do and that what they are seeing with their own eyes is not what they are seeing. Somehow, this continued tack reminds me of some type of Orwellian dystopia where the people in charge are always right despite what everyone else is plainly seeing.

Shelton Student Transportation Services is not fulfilling their obligation despite the excuses and spin that Mr. Simonetti is attempting to pull here. Our students were promised that there would be no noticeable difference, and the reality is that claim could not be farther from the truth.

David Gidwani

Republican Alderman Ward 1