Letter: DTC calls for creation of police review board

To the Editor:

The Shelton Democrats add our voices to condemn the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and too many more to list. These inexcusable incidents have opened old and deep wounds. We support everyone who is protesting these injustices. We encourage our members, friends, and community to join local protests and we state unequivocally: Black Lives Matter.

These incidents have scarred our nation’s history for far too long. Two hundred fifty years after our nation was birthed with the words “all men are created equal” we’re still failing to achieve that goal. We stand with our brothers and sisters of color and the mission to bring an end to white supremacy and systematic racism in America’s communities and police forces.

We are committed to recruiting candidates who will engage with Shelton’s growing, diverse population and we will fight for social, economic and racial justice. We encourage the Shelton Board of Education to add the history of race and racism in America to the school curriculum. We urge the Board of Aldermen to consider establishing via ordinance an independent Citizen’s Review Board to review complaints against the police department.

We invite all Shelton residents to be our allies in the quest for social justice.

Thank you. In solidarity,

The Shelton Democratic Town Committee