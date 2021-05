To the Editor:

Our plant is directly across from the Shelton Animal Shelter so I observe the Shelter every day, weekends and holidays. After reading all the articles in the papers, I agree Leon does a wonderful job running and supervising the Shelter, but Michelle and Sara (DeAngelo) are the “rubber meeting the road.”

The proof is my three pups go to work with me every day. If they break away, they beeline to the Shelter where they they receive love and attention. One has to ask how many dogs want to go to a shelter so it must be run extremely well.

All kidding aside, in the articles, it appears these two are not paid as full-time employees with proper benefits. I hope the powers that run our city and surrounding cities and towns realize this is not right as Michele and Sara work tirelessly, sometimes seven days a week, and should be paid accordingly with proper pay and benefits.

D.Nickerson Ecker

Shelton