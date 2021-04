To the Editor:

While Leon Sylvester is the shelter's supervisor and sole full time employee there with benefits, if you researched the 2016-17 stats you quoted about calls and animals handled between Derby and Shelton, I would bet that ACO Michelle DeAngelo's name is on almost all of that work — certainly the majority of it.

It is a shame you did not do more to include her and her sister Sara in the article, as they are the true pillars of the shelter.

Michelle has worked at the shelter for many years and has trained every employee there, past and present. She knows everything from all of the paperwork to retrieving animals, to talking to people in the community who are not always the easiest to deal with in stressful situations.

Michelle handles it all beautifully, with knowledge, poise and professionalism. I've know Michele for many years. Her love of animals shows daily in a job that's often thankless. Michele has retrieved dogs/cats off of rooftops, dark basements, out of drug dens after police have arrested the humans and has had the horrible experience of having to retrieve pets, who, as you noted, are guarding their owners after they've passed away.

Michelle has also dealt with the hoarders or others who've vacated a property and left all their pets behind, alone and frightened. Michelle has a way with animals and can retrieve a vicious dog when no one else can get near it. Michelle often works many hours, helping animals in Shelton as well as in Derby. She usually works solo, as well. If you want to talk about no vacation, you need to look no further than Michelle DeAngelo. Once Michelle brings the animals back to the shelter, her sister Sara is there to care for the animals, keeping the animals clean, safe, fed and given medication, if needed. Between the two sisters, if no owner claims the animals, Michelle and Sara excel in finding loving forever homes for the animals.

Michelle and Sara DeAngelo have worked tirelessly through this pandemic helping the animals of Derby and Shelton. Many cannot do the demanding work that they do, day in and day out, often dealing with stressful or unpleasant situations. Both sisters are diligent, hard working employees. But it's not just that ... we are so fortunate that they really care about the animals and for the welfare of these animals. And as I said prior, they go over and above to find loving homes for these animals as well.

Elizabeth Saint John

Shelton