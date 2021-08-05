Skip to main content
Opinion

Letter: Ease downtown traffic issues

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Shelton Herald. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com

To the Editor:

It’s just ridiculous how many apartments are going up around downtown Shelton.

The traffic on Howe Avenue is unbearable and takes a very long time to pass. There should be no parking in front of Amici’s Restaurant and along that whole section. This would help the traffic.

But what really would help the traffic is for someone to build an actual garage for parking. Not for just the tenants that live in the apartments but for the general public that are visiting these establishments.

Barbara Ostrosky

Shelton