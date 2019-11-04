Opinion

Letter: Endorses Dickal, Kelly, Eldridge for P&Z

To the Editor:

With elections this Tuesday, here are my recommendations for some offices. My endorsements will cross party lines as I will support those individuals that I believe will do the best job regardless of the party.

I will also only comment on the offices that I see as the most important for the future of Shelton in terms of development and our students. Yes, the BOA is important but there can’t be a worthwhile change because the Dems did not run enough people. Yes, the mayor is important, but without carrying the BOA it won’t make a difference in my opinion.

Planning and Zoning: I would return incumbent Charlie Kelly. I have worked with Charlie for the past two years, and he has proven to me that he has the best interest of Shelton residents in his heart. He has consistently voted for or against projects based upon their merits and what they bring to Shelton, and not on politics. He takes the time to look at every detail and how they will impact every resident from traffic to taxes to density.

I would also like to see Nancy Dickal and David Eldridge elected this time around. Nancy has been an alternate for a number of years and has her finger on the heartbeat of Shelton. She, too, looks at how each and every project will impact the surrounding neighborhoods and in Shelton as a whole. She strives to make sure every project will be of the highest quality and will bring positives to Shelton for the long term and not eventually become a burden. I have known Dave for more than 30 years. He has dedicated his life as a public servant to both the city of Shelton, as a police officer, and his country as a Marine. Dave has always made sure the citizens of this city came first and the positive needs of the city. Dave served many years ago as an alderman so he is familiar with the workings of the city and the intricacies and nuances they present. David will take the time to make certain that any project before him will bring long-term positive impacts to the city of Shelton and that each project is of the highest quality. It is my opinion that these three candidates will be most responsive to the Shelton citizens, and will ensure that responsible, balanced growth that will bring living wage employment to Shelton. They will make sure the regulations, state statutes and the Plan of Conservation and Development are properly adhered to and administered. These three individuals will be accountable to those documents and not the party wishes and whims that they are members of. These three individuals will make certain that politics are removed from the Planning & Zoning office by ensuring properly qualified and licensed staff and consultants are hired and the process is done in accordance with the city Charter.

BOE: The mayor has decided that he is not happy with the current make up of the BOE, and based upon the current BOE members that were not endorsed by their respective parties, it makes me wonder if shenanigans were taking place behind the scenes between both major parties. With that said, I would return incumbent Kate Kelly Kutash and vote in newbies Diana Meyer and Don Stanzial. I met Don at Mohegan School where he served for many years as the president of the Fathers Club. As a result, I have known Don for many years and Don always made sure that the needs of the kids were always first and foremost. I met Diana Meyer this past year and I believe that with her ability to see beyond politics, she will be there for the students. They both have a grasp and understanding of the dynamics of the needs of the Shelton school system, while at the same time being fiscal watchdogs. As for the remainder of the seats, I would do what the mayor wants and vote out the remaining incumbents of Yolish, Ritter and Gioiello and replace them with any of the other remaining candidates. I am not endorsing these candidates, but they did catch my attention — Ben Perry, Ruth Parkins, Carl Rizzo and James Orazetti. The reality is still sadly, regardless of who wins on this board, the money is still controlled by the BOA and mayor at the end of the day.

Mark Widomski

Shelton