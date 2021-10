To the Editor:

I endorse Michelle Laubin for election as Shelton 4th Ward Alderman. I have known Michelle for many years and have great respect and admiration for her as a prominent attorney (even when she is my adversary), a compassionate human being, a volunteer who donates her time whenever she is asked or sees a need, and as a person who says what she means and means what she says.

I am a proud Shelton High graduate who returned to my hometown of Shelton after college and law school. While I lived in Shelton, I was elected to the BOE for nine years and served on the Shelton WPCA and then served six more years on the BOE in Ridgefield, where I now reside. I still consider myself as being “Shelton through and through” and am proud of my roots.

My family owned the Opotzner’s Elite Bakery for many years on Howe Avenue. My father was a proud member of the Echo Hose Ambulance Corps, and I was a charter member of Boy Scouts Troop 25.

A member of my family lived in Shelton for nearly 75 years until my mom moved away after 2007. I believe my family tradition and political experiences gave me an understanding of what the terrific town of Shelton is about, and the values that growing up in Shelton instilled in us.

I believe that Michelle Laubin has those same values that made Shelton great. She has served four years on the Board of A&T, and would be an awesome Board of Aldermen member. I encourage you to read Michelle’s literature and talk to her so she can earn your vote. A vote for Michelle is a vote for Shelton’s future.

Robert M. Opotzner

Ridgefield