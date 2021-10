To the Editor:

Voters in the upcoming election have the opportunity to choose a new Bipartisan slate of Aldermen who will put the needs of the citizens of Shelton first. This starts with preserving our long history of low taxes. Our opponents for Aldermen have allowed many decisions to be made over the last few years that have put that history at risk, including spending down our $12 million general fund surplus to virtually nothing.

We need better management of city services and infrastructure in order to continue our history of low taxes. We need fiscal transparency showing the way all city departments use their funding. For example the bus company — why aren’t our Aldermen demanding a transparent line by line budget breakdown from this city service like it does for all others? Where is the $3.15 million we spend on this service going?

We also need to know where the COVID relief funding is going. Most other cities and towns have created COVID relief funding committees and held public hearings to outline how they propose to use those millions of dollars.

Why haven’t our current Aldermen done the same? Why haven’t they asked for suggestions from residents about their needs and how to improve their quality of life and infrastructure of their city?

We currently live in a good city which could be so much better. Envision Shelton candidates for Alderman David Gidwani, Michele Bialek, Chris Jones, Matt McGee, Mandy Kilmartin and Michelle Laubin are committed to establishing a true rainy day fund to protect our general fund surpluses, demanding transparent breakdowns from all city services, to periodically hire new auditors to keep fresh eyes on our budget, and to always seek your input regarding the future of our city.

Low taxes with smarter management that puts Shelton first. It can be done. Our Envision Shelton candidates ask for your vote on Nov. 2.

Lorraine Rossner

Envision Shelton chair