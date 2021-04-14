Letter: Envision Shelton offers changes to Lauretti's proposed budget

To the Editor:
At the April 1 meeting between the Board of Apportionment & Taxation and the Board of Aldermen, Mayor Mark Lauretti presented his fiscal year 2021-22 budget proposal. We appreciate Mayor Lauretti and the Board of Aldermen’s willingness to go through the budget process that the residents of Shelton overwhelmingly voted to preserve during last year's Town Charter Revision referendum. We look forward to the Board of A&T’s discussion with the various city department heads as to how this budget will affect them and the services they provide in the upcoming fiscal year.