Letter: Envision Shelton offers changes to Lauretti's proposed budget

To the Editor:

At the April 1 meeting between the Board of Apportionment & Taxation and the Board of Aldermen, Mayor Mark Lauretti presented his fiscal year 2021-22 budget proposal. We appreciate Mayor Lauretti and the Board of Aldermen’s willingness to go through the budget process that the residents of Shelton overwhelmingly voted to preserve during last year's Town Charter Revision referendum. We look forward to the Board of A&T’s discussion with the various city department heads as to how this budget will affect them and the services they provide in the upcoming fiscal year.

The Board of Aldermen is often referred to as the city’s fiscal authority, and we intend to hold them to that title. Shelton deserves a budget that will solve problems while maintaining fiscal stability and our low tax rate. Therefore, we ask our Aldermen, who have the final vote on how monies are allocated, to revise the proposed budget by making the following adjustments:

1. Pledge to keep taxes low for the long term by instituting common sense fiscal policies such as creating a true “rainy day fund” which would prepare our city for future emergency expenses.

2. Require a periodic change in our town auditor in order to reduce the risk of embezzlement or misappropriations of taxpayer dollars.

3. Pledge to empower the Shelton Police Department to utilize their full budget allocation in order to reduce car thefts and improve community safety.

4. Pledge to work collaboratively with the Board of Education to improve student achievement while also providing additional social and emotional support for those students severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We at Envision Shelton look forward to further discussion and collaboration on these matters in the upcoming weeks.

Lorraine Rossner

Envision Shelton chair