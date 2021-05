To the Editor:

Envision Shelton is a bi-partisan group of dedicated Shelton residents fighting to put our community ahead of special interests and partisan politics. Last year, we came together as one community focused group, putting aside political affiliations and working together to successfully defeat a charter revision that was simply bad for Shelton.

Defeating the charter revision was only the first of many efforts to strengthen our city as there is still much more work to be done. The City of Shelton deserves a fresh direction and new leaders who aren’t afraid to use new ideas to solve old problems. Envision Shelton is dedicated to working collaboratively with anyone committed to improving the quality of life of our residents, regardless of who occupies the mayor’s seat.

To this end, Envision Shelton is proud to officially endorse a bi-partisan group of motivated, committed and honest candidates for the Board of Aldermen in the upcoming election on Nov. 2, 2021. All of our endorsed candidates share our vision to keep taxes low, support for our first responders, smart development, quality education and transparent governance.

1. Keep taxes low

Envision Shelton knows that keeping sustainably low taxes requires honest budgeting, oversight from our Board of Apportionment and Taxation and periodically hiring new auditors to keep fresh eyes on our budget.

2. Support and improve first responder services

Our police department must be adequately funded, staffed with qualified personnel and provided with the necessary resources to keep us safe. Years of dysfunction at city hall have led to an increase in crime and costly lawsuits at the taxpayers' expense.

3. Smart development

Smart development is not overdevelopment. Planning and Zoning plans should promote smart economic growth while preserving our city’s open space, which hosts our beautiful parks and trail system.

4. Quality education

The Board of Education must operate independently and collaboratively with city hall, with the intent to provide the financial, educational and technical resources to support the Pre-K to 12 instruction that will set our children up for success after high school.

5. Transparency, communication and accountability

Transparency, communication and accountability must be core values for every board member and elected official in our city government.

Over the next several months, Envision Shelton’s endorsed candidates and volunteers will be going door to door, making phone calls, writing letters, holding community events and providing regular updates on social media and other platforms. Our goal is to listen and learn how our candidates can best serve our community while providing a plan to build the future of our great city together.

We invite you to join us in envisioning Shelton’s future together. Thank you all for your time and continued support.

Envision Shelton Aldermanic candidates:

Incumbent David Gidwani, Republican, 1st Ward

Michele Bialek, Democrat, 2nd Ward

Matt McGee, Democrat, 3rd Ward

Chris Jones, Republican, 3rd Ward

Michelle Laubin, Democrat, 4th Ward

Mandy Kilmartin, Democrat, 4th Ward

Envision Shelton Officers:

Chairwoman Lorraine Rossner, Democrat

Treasurer Laure Kovacs, Unaffiliated

Officer Anne Gaydos, Republican

Officer Wendy Holden, Republican

Officer Jimmy Capra, Republican

Supporter Mark Holden, Republican