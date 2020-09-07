Opinion

Letter: Finn offers residents important voting updates

To the editor:

This letter is being written by myself and without the aid of a ghost writer.

This year we celebrate the 100th anniversary of a woman’s right to vote. Election Day is less than two months away.

Public confidence in the process requires that clerks, registrars, political parties, voters, and most importantly, the postmasters know when absentee ballot applications mailed so that they may be prepared.

Some are confused as to who handles the absentee ballot applications. Absentee ballot applications can be requested by going in person to the city clerk’s office at Shelton City Hall, 54 Hill St., or calling them at 203-924-1555 ext. 1377. This time of year, the city clerk’s office receives many requests for an absentee ballot application. For example, I was informed that they mailed out 3,000 applications and 2,000 were returned. It is important that requests for an absentee ballot application be made as soon as possible. Once the filled-out application has been received, an absentee ballot will be sent out in a timely manner. After the absentee ballot has been filled out, it should be returned to Shelton City Hall P.O. Box 364, in-person to the city clerk’s office or the election ballot box located outside of Shelton City Hall. Public confidence in the process is of the upmost importance. If a ballot box is located away from City Hall, the police must be involved with the carrying the ballots to the city clerk’s office.

You should contact the registrar of voter’s office, located at 54 Grove St., in-person or by calling 203-924-2533, to ensure that your information is correct to avoid any unnecessary problems at the polling stations. This is especially true if you have moved or had a name change. The registrar of voter’s office will be mailing out a postcard to all voters informing you what polling station you will be voting at. The registrar of voter’s office asks that if you need to speak to them in person that you call their office at 203-924-2533 and make an appointment.

In a letter to the editor, Anthony Simonetti wrote, “during the 6A to 8A voting day.” Everyone should be aware that the polls will remain open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Should the lines be long at the time of closing, anyone still in line will be able to cast their vote.

John “Jack” Finn

Former First Ward Alderman