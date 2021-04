To the Editor:

I'm writing to address some of the lies in Alderman Simonetti's response to Alderman Gidwani's letter to the editor.

His claim "The largest expenditure was to cover the over spending of former Superintendent of Schools Chris Clouet and several, but not all, of the BoE at that time. The sum was $3.5 million. Clouet left quickly after this was generally exposed" is a bare-faced lie.

I'd like to remind Mr. Simonetti that merely making stuff up to support whatever you want doesn't make it true and educated voters will see through his falsehoods.

The funds mentioned in the frivolous lawsuit the city filed against the BoE, Clouet, two former finance directors and me were related to the state excess cost grant funds that help pay for unanticipated special education expenses. Excess cost doesn't mean over spending. It means our special needs expenses climbed after our budget was set because of (1) newly identified needs, and (2) new special needs students moving into the district. The expenses to properly educate those students are mandated by law.

Perhaps your wife, who works in the special education department, can explain it to you.

That grant has been routinely used the same way for many years before and after the years involved in the lawsuit. For the time period in contention, the city allocated the funds as income without recognizing the state requirement to turn those funds over to the BoE. It appears the city corrected this error for subsequent years.

The BoE votes on our budget, and the claim several, but not all, overspent is ludicrous.

As for other items you've pointed to as expenses from the surplus: The 2017-18 audit report revealed the city's surplus had been exhausted. The SHS football field had barely started when the books closed for that year. I was still getting email from the contractor for the turf field asking for help with getting payment from the city after the 2019 budget year ended. The ESS window project contract was signed in February of 2019 — eight months after the end of the 2018 budget year.

It's truly a sad reflection of the state of our local government when a member of my own party needs to lie and scapegoat others in order to cover up actions taken by the mayor and the BoA.

Mark S. Holden

Former Chairman Shelton BoE

Former Chairman Shelton Board of Apportionment and Taxation