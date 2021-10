To the Editor:

Having served on Shelton’s Board of Education and Board of Apportionment & Taxation, I am very familiar with the tremendous cost of providing school buses for students. Bus services contracted by former Shelton Board of Education members were expensive, and all vendors had problems meeting BoE scheduled runs.

The current bus driver shortage is not only in Connecticut but, in fact, nationwide. The Massachusetts Governor deployed 90 National Guard members to be school bus drivers; Hamden and other municipalities were forced recently to cancel routes.

Shelton is constantly recruiting bus drivers and adding a driver does not happen overnight. The approval process includes vetting, drug testing, fingerprinting, and passing a background check. To secure the special CDL required, a training program must be completed and Connecticut safety and driving tests must be passed. Appointments for safety and driving tests are not always available, further extending the licensing process.

Mr. Gidwani has falsely bashed and demonized the Mayor and Shelton Student Transportation Service (SSTS) in the press and on social media. If he had conducted a proper review beforehand, he would have learned that SSTS is not an incompetent, unorganized or poorly managed organization:

1. During FY’s 2019-20, 2020-21, and the current year, the City saved $1.6 million/year compared to the previous vendor’s contract by taking over the management of school buses.

2. Shelton drivers receive comparable rates to what other vendors pay and will be voting on a new contract soon.

3. During January 2021 to June 2021, there were 6,413 scheduled bus runs; only 26 runs were missed during that time.

4. No bus runs were missed during May-June, 2021.

5. SSTC completed 99.59 percent scheduled runs during January-June, 2021.

6. Shelton schools never closed due to a lack of drivers. If Shelton schools were open, SSTS buses were rolling.

I find Mr. Gidwani’s mischaracterization of the bus driver situation a clear indicator of his true character —or lack thereof — and he needs to issue a public apology to the Mayor, SSTS and the bus drivers for his false accusations. Based on his inaccurate reporting of the bus situation, I wonder if his other public criticisms about the city’s administration, departments, boards, commissions, police and crime are also flawed or flat out made up.

I am voting Row B on Nov. 2, 2021 for Mayor Mark Lauretti and his team for a fiscally stable city with low taxes, balanced economic growth, responsible spending, and a transparent government — and I urge you to join me in doing the same.

Eugene Kierce

Shelton