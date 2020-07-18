Opinion

Letter: Graduations, fireworks highlight banner week

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Shelton Herald. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Shelton Herald. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Graduations, fireworks highlight banner week 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

Shelton had a banner week last week. On Wednesday, the streets got cleaned by a very swift and powerful storm, our 2020 Shelton High School seniors had their graduation in three waves and Mayor Mark Lauretti as promised provided a magnificent fireworks display at the Shelton Memorial Park to celebrate the graduation and our nation’s 244th birthday. The students and parents should be aware that the BoE members who took on and accomplished the task of planning the graduation were Amy Romano, John Fitzgerald and Amanda Kilmartin. Board Chair Kathy Yolish was pleased with the cooperation amongst the board members who worked diligently to find the perfect format and way to have a graduation in 2020. I’d like to also remind everyone that Dr. Beth Smith and her staff and crews should also be thanked for the time and effort and roles they played in also preparing and executing the three mini-graduations under the Covid-19 rules and regulations.

This summer will require many families to forgo their regular and routine trips to beaches, parks and music events. And this will also include some of the great weddings, anniversary, graduation and birthday parties that are part of the norm during a New England summer. I have noticed though that there are still get togethers for private weddings and some smaller graduation parties being held in backyards every weekend. Their intimacy of these personal events makes family and friends appreciate the guests, celebration and moments even more.

The wonderful lawn signs and banners announcing Shelton High and college graduates are a tribute to the each student’s hard work and perseverance. The numerous colleges displayed are too many to list here and the high schools our Shelton students graduated from cover all of Fairfield and New Haven counties. I wish you all the best as you go forward to higher centers of learning, the military or have the opportunity to land the perfect job you have dreamed of having.

In my last editorial I spoke about the Shelton trails and again I had the pleasure of hiking on another 2 to 3 miles of the trails starting at the Shelton Dog Park traveling north. It was Friday, a hot and humid day, the weather gurus expected us to have some large downpours and there was some rain while we hiked but the tree canopy was more than capable of protecting us from the droplets and it provided a wonderful cool naturally fresh smelling 30-foot high tunnel to travel through. Along the way we encountered the painted rock collection, large and small deer tracks and an orange salamander. All the nature, fun and exercise you could want just a few feet from some or our most busy roads and byways. I hope you will take the time to get out on the trails with family and friends. Bikes and pets are allowed (clean up after them) and it is a place where you can truly leave your troubles behind for a few hours.

I want to make it very clear that our police officers and the administrative staff that supports them in Shelton are my first choice to call if a 911 emergency arises. It’s very easy to see and understand that our patrol officers are usually the first to arrive when help is needed. Not more than two years ago an officer noticed the smoke coming from a garage on Meadow Street in the early morning hours and saved all the occupants, just recently at another house fire Shelton police rolled up and made rescues before any other first responders were on the scene. And I know they have saved many a young person who has overdosed and needed immediate medical care or stepped in and helped a family welcome a new born child. They have our best interests in mind in all that they are assigned to accomplish each day. Our Shelton police officers are educated in not only police policies and procedures but criminal justice, forensics and other related programs from universities and colleges; some are former state police officers and many have great military training and experience. They deserve our respect and cooperation 24/7 because they have sworn to protect and serve us 24/7.

Summer is half over so don’t squander any of it, get out and enjoy the warm days that stretch out until 8:30 p.m. Shelton’s restaurants have some exciting new menu items and the outside seating reminds me, as it has many, of dining in little piazzas in Italy or France. I hope our city will leave the outdoor sidewalk sitting in place after the pandemic has passed. And don’t forget our farm fresh ice cream, veggies, fruits, ice cream and yogurt spots and new deli’s in town. They all would enjoy serving you.

Anthony F. Simonetti

Alderman, 1st Ward