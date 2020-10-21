https://www.sheltonherald.com/opinion/article/Letter-Grateful-for-those-who-found-his-fishing-15661673.php
Opinion
Letter: Grateful for those who found his fishing gear
Photo: Contributed Photo
To the Editor:
On Oct. 1, I went to the town yard to get rid of waste oil. The man removed the oil but, by mistake, he also took another bucket with fishing gear inside.
When I got home and saw it was missing, I went back to the yard and spoke to the man; he did not remember taking it. Aldermen John Anglace saw what had happened and said “we will look for it.” Not going to lie, I was sure I got ripped off. I was way wrong. John took up the search with help and found it.
I apologize to anyone I my have offended. Thanks to all that helped.
John Tillman
Shelton
View Comments