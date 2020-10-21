Opinion

Letter: Grateful for those who found his fishing gear

To the Editor:

On Oct. 1, I went to the town yard to get rid of waste oil. The man removed the oil but, by mistake, he also took another bucket with fishing gear inside.

When I got home and saw it was missing, I went back to the yard and spoke to the man; he did not remember taking it. Aldermen John Anglace saw what had happened and said “we will look for it.” Not going to lie, I was sure I got ripped off. I was way wrong. John took up the search with help and found it.

I apologize to anyone I my have offended. Thanks to all that helped.

John Tillman

Shelton