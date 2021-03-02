Help those who need aid in vaccine scheduling

To the Editor:

It is fairly simple to recognize that vaccinating as many people as possible is a very challenging proposition. Myself and several family members, friends and several thousand others have been very well served by the Griffin Hospital Healthcare System.

My compliments to their well-planned and -managed vaccination scheduling and administering program. I am told they are averaging more than 1,000 per day at the 10 Progress Drive facility in Shelton. My compliments and thanks to all their front line workers, the CT National Guards and those in the back rooms prepping the injections and all those who handle the logging of those vaccinated. Our state employees who are coordinating the distribution of the meds should also be lauded for their contributions to this process.

I had tried to utilize the CT VAMS computer sign-up system with less than acceptable results and I admit freely some of the blame falls on my shoulders for not being more computer savvy. And although an impressive number of people have been vaccinated, leaving the planning and administration of the vaccine to private groups like Griffin Hospital is, to my mind, much more efficient and cost effective. I can understand and am aware that no plan is perfect but a private company with clear directives will always be more effective in establishing a comprehensive program for any mass inoculation or emergency.

I am very sympathetic to those who are elderly, in compromised communities or who have limited resources to travel to vaccination sites. I recommend the following to assist those person who may not have a computer to locate and receive vaccinations: Utilize the TV alert system as they do for school closing/late openings, etc. A PSA scroll during the morning news reports with a phone number and area it covers (city/town/school district) for persons to call in and schedule their vaccination(s) would be easily accessed. I am fairly confident that those who have cell phones, adults and teens alike, can assist under-serviced family members and friends in the communities to find and provide the vaccination sites to many more who might be shut in or unable to assist themselves.

Anthony Simonetti

Alderman