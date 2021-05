To the Editor:

This week we celebrate and applaud the men and women of our police department who have sworn to "protect and serve" our community. Celebrating these exceptional people should, however, never be just a once-a-year event. Like so many who provide us 24/7/365 services, their presence is sometimes not noted, appreciated or recognized in real time. They work many times behind the scenes to assure events and just our daily activities in life are safe.

They do not make the laws but are charged with enforcing them. And a society that does not accept and appreciate the police, sheriff or troopers and constables will come apart at the seams. Those areas where police presence and intervention is most needed we see lawlessness that impacts all its residents when they are denounced and defunded.

Each day, they are charged with school security, street signs, line painting, supervising large events, traffic control, protecting contractors who work where we walk and drive, advising citizens of scams along with their general presence patrolling our streets which makes them irreplaceable. And not to mention they are usually the first person on the scene of an accident or incident, saving lives.

Each of them trains, practices and actually "run towards danger" in an emergency. They need and deserve our support. They are special people who have chosen to be our guardians. We have an obligation to not only respect and appreciate their direction and requests but to advise and teach our youngsters of how important they are to us as a society. Respect for law and order begins at home and is vital to a safer and structured society. We pray they always return home safely every workday.

Anthony F. Simonetti

Alderman, 1st Ward