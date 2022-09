To the Editor:

Fall is officially here and clearing out the garage so you can fit your extra car and the snow blower inside to prepare for the winter months ahead is always a challenge.

If you are like most of us you have a collection of boxes, crates and just leftover jugs/bottles of pesticides, and cleaning product, among other things. The good news is that there is an easy solution to getting them off your premises and disposing of them quickly and safely so as not to damage the environment.

Shelton's Annual Hazardous Waste Collection will be held on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The City of Shelton and the Shelton Department of Public Works (DPW) staff are collecting all hazardous materials which cannot and should not be placed in a landfill, waterways or recycled. Bring hazardous waste materials to the DPW where it will be professionally collected, transported and properly disposed of by the MXI Environmental Co.

Shelton residents can bring their household hazardous waste items to the DPW, 41 Myrtle St. A complete list of items which will be accepted are listed on the City of Shelton website.(cityofshelton.org). While on the website you can also download and print the Hazardous Waste Day form and complete it in advance.

Note that the Shelton DPW does accept used oil, anti-freeze, diesel, kerosene and transmission fluid weekdays 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the year at the Myrtle Street station. You can also visit paintcare.org and use your zip code to check for suggestions on paint disposal.

Leave your Household Hazardous Waste in their original containers. Broken and old bulbs in boxes and open containers of liquids are all acceptable. Load them into your vehicle and come to the DPW station. You will never have to leave your vehicle. The MXI Environmental service crews will remove all items from each vehicle.

Volunteers, who will not handle any containers or hazardous materials, are needed to check ID's and collect forms. Call 203-924-9277 if you would like to volunteer. Lunch will be provided. Volunteers must be a minimum of 16 years of age.

The Shelton Transfer Station, 866 River Road, is open 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday, for larger trash items, metal, fluorescent bulbs, household furniture, mattresses, brush and trees. It is on the left just past AJ Monaco's Service Station. (Shelton ID is also required)

Help protect Shelton's environment by participating in the Shelton Household Hazardous Waste Day and bring your hazardous waste materials to the Shelton Public Work Department on Oct. 22.

Nancy Walsh

Administrative Assistant

Shelton Public Works

Anthony F. Simonetti

First Ward Alderman