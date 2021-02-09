Letter: Kudej remembered for dedication to city, Shelton Little League

To the Editor:
The Shelton Republican Town Committee is very saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Alderman Stanley Kudej. His more than 50 years of service to his community speaks to his dedication and compassion for the community and people he cherished. Stanley served our country in the U.S. Army where, as I said before, he had told me he learned to drink coffee without milk or sugar. Those small challenges were no match for a person who was “a man for others.” Stanley lived that life and inspired so many others in his family and the community to do so also. He set an example for each of us to follow with his quiet but studied demeanor and composure.