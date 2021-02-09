Letter: Kudej remembered for dedication to city, Shelton Little League

To the Editor:

The Shelton Republican Town Committee is very saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Alderman Stanley Kudej. His more than 50 years of service to his community speaks to his dedication and compassion for the community and people he cherished. Stanley served our country in the U.S. Army where, as I said before, he had told me he learned to drink coffee without milk or sugar. Those small challenges were no match for a person who was “a man for others.” Stanley lived that life and inspired so many others in his family and the community to do so also. He set an example for each of us to follow with his quiet but studied demeanor and composure.

He was a respected member of the SRTC and served on the Board of Alderman Finance and Street committees as well as finding the time to be a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission. He led and bolstered the Shelton Little League to provide an opportunity each season to more than 1,100 of Shelton’s young boys and girls to participate in two of America's most cherished sports of baseball and softball.

And if that was not enough, along with the SRTC and his cohort, 2nd Ward Alderman Eric McPherson, he assisted in the review and coordination of the downtown Shelton revitalization we are now experiencing.

Stanley was always a person who listened to everyone. He respected your ideas, thoughts and stand on an issue. It drew people to him that respected him for his understanding and appreciation of their thoughts. He had a knack for finding the solution to a problem and could easily prove and explain it.

This ability translated into the establishment of a volunteer force of people to manage and grow the Shelton Little League program both in members and the addition of playing fields and programs. He never rested on his laurels and made it a point to involve and praise those that participated and supported all these endeavors.

Stanley Kudej stands as a model citizen who met every opportunity for improvement in his community with an open mind. He truly was a gentleman and outstanding citizen who will be missed by many but remembered for his insightful words, ideas and dedication.

Our prayers and sympathies go out to his family and friends.

Anthony F. Simonetti

Chair, Shelton Republican Town Committee