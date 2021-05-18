Letter: Laubin points out where Shelton bus company director 'got it wrong'

To the Editor:
At the Board of Apportionment and Taxation (A&T) budget hearing on April 27, 2021, Ken Nappi, director of the Shelton Student Transportation System, took the position that he could not answer questions from the Board of A&T about the expenditures made during the last year for personnel, salaries, number of people employed and in what positions, because doing so would cause the Shelton city department to lose its competitive advantage in the bidding process when the transportation contract comes up for bid after the 2021-22 school year.