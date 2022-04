To the Editor:

Mayor Mark Lauretti, at the last Board of Aldermen meeting, praised the Shelton Public Schools for providing excellent educational experiences to all its students.

He went on to specifically comment on the many advanced classes offered at Shelton High that provide students college credits when he requested $10,000 from the Board of Alderman for the Galehawks Robotics Team 230.

The funds were requested to assist Shelton High’s award-winning robotics team with expenses for their upcoming trip to the Robotics World Championships on April 20. The team has been a world championship contender in the past and supporting their trip is something the Mayor eagerly encourages every Sheltonite to do.

He also praised the many local companies and vendors who provide equipment along with hundreds of hours of mentor engineers, mechanics and technicians to the robotics program.

The Mayor is planning to attend the robotics match and cheer them on to another victory. This alderman noted that a past robotic team member is now working for SpaceX. As a member of billionaire Elon Musk's elite engineering team, this former student has participated in many SpaceX successes including the reusable rocket project and the program to shuttle scientists and astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

Without missing a beat the Mayor commented that he was not surprised that a Shelton High grad would be part of a leading engineering program.

The Mayor is also a great supporter of athletic programs. As a former outstanding Shelton High basketball player, who advanced to play professionally in Europe, and a former Bridgeport Central HS basketball coach and teacher he appreciates the challenges all educators face today.

The Gaelhawks funding was coupled with a second request to fund a new high jump pit for more than $20,000 to be installed at Finn Stadium. Again the Mayor reminded the Aldermen that the city regularly takes on these capital expenditures to assist the BOE.

When the question for approval was proposed by Aldermen President John Anglace, Jr., the Alderman unanimously voted to approve both requests. I along with my fellow aldermen personally wish the Gaelhawks Team 230 much success at the World Championship meet and look forward to seeing videos of their big win when they return to Shelton. Hopefully we will get to meet and congratulate them in person at a future Aldermen meeting.

Anthony F. Simonetti

First Ward Alderman