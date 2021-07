To the Editor:

Our world and our communities have been through a lot over the past 16 months - from the COVID-19 pandemic and heartbreaking losses to the discussions of racism and equity to the economic challenges.

I think we all have learned that we have a lot to learn, but that we are better when we work together, support one another, seek to understand each other with an open mind and heart, and commit to working toward solutions that improve our community. I know I have a lot to learn and each day I want to deepen my understanding of people and how to make our community stronger.

I want Shelton to be a welcoming place for everyone. I want our young people, our seniors, people of all races, ethnicities, and nationalities to come here and feel at home.

As mayor, I commit to being a part of and having a city diversity committee and bringing diversity to our staff, boards and commissions. My door will always be open for thoughtful and sincere suggestions and feedback as this is our city and I will be a mayor for all of you!

David Eldridge (D)

Shelton mayoral candidate