To the Editor:

I took note that Alderman Noreen McGorty will not be running for re-election in November. I want to extend my sincere appreciation to her for her outstanding volunteer service to the city of Shelton. Her 12 years on the Board of Alderman and her service on the EMS Commission and as chairman of the Public Health and Safety Committee were marked with positive contributions that improved the quality of life for all residents.

I have admired her independent thinking and commitment to doing what is right and not necessarily politically expedient. Her thoughtful leadership will be missed. I hope for the benefit of our residents she will find ways to stay involved and continue to lend her talent to address the many challenges the community faces in the coming years.

I wish her the best and thank her again for her service.

David Eldridge

Former Board of Alderman

Mayoral Candidate