To the Editor:

We were saddened to learn Monday evening that Second Ward Alderman Stanley Kudej passed. The City of Shelton and the Shelton Republican Town Committee mourn the loss of a longtime resident, public servant and community volunteer and extend our sincere condolences to the entire Kudej family at this sad time.

A nearly lifelong Shelton resident, Stan was an Army veteran and an American Legion Post 16 member where he served as treasurer of its baseball team. Stan retired from Allied Signal after 37 years and was a local 1010 UAW official in charge of workmens compensation. He was a longtime member of Shelton’s Czech Club and a Corporator of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley.

Stan was elected to the Board of Aldermen in 2001 to represent the 2nd Ward and served as the Finance Committee chair. A strong supporter of recreational opportunities for residents, he had been a Shelton Parks and Recreation Commission member for more than 25 years and Shelton National Little League president for more than 30 years. During that time, Stan played an essential role starting the Challenger Little League for handicapped children.

As so many have already said, Stan will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

We will share Stan's obituary and funeral service information as soon as they are available.

Virginia Harger

Secretary, Shelton Republican Town Committee