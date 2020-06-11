Opinion

Letter: NAACP Valley-branch president says ‘enough is enough’

To the Editor:

The murder of George Floyd by the police is an unspeakable tragedy.

Black families and communities across this country are united in outrage at this moment. The protests we see are urgent responses to the racism that has afflicted and torn apart our communities for centuries. Over the last few days, these issues have now manifested in anger, sadness, fear and confusion experienced by people after watching or hearing about the horrific footage of George Floyd’s killing at the hands of law enforcement. We are all asking, when is enough, enough?

As a father, I share the fear of black parents when our children leave the house. As the leader of the NAACP, I understand just how hard it is to face the injustices that threaten our personal safety. And as a black man, I consider how much longer I can be asked to bear the brunt of these social injustices without meeting force with force.

But, as a community, we must consider what’s at stake in this moment. We must consider the lives we are attempting to forge for our families and communities, and the walls we are working to knock down that will grant future generations access to a greater and more powerful reality.

Enough is enough.

Greg Johnson

NAACP

Valley-Branch President