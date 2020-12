To the Editor:

On Nov. 3, Shelton voters overwhelmingly rejected a charter revision proposal that eliminated our Board of Apportionment and Taxation. Since that time, members of the Board of A&T have sought information concerning the status of the city budget, and have sought to convene the Board of A&T to fulfill those responsibilities as set forth in the charter.

Unfortunately, the mayor and Board of A&T Chairman Jay Francino-Quinn have refused to schedule a meeting of the board and have instead depended on the partisan super-majority that currently makes up the Board of Aldermen for lone oversight over our city budget, blatantly thwarting our charter and the will of the people.

Furthermore, the October budget run that was produced and posted on the city website shows that numerous departments within the city have line items that are over-spent, in violation of their budget allocations, and they have not submitted budget transfer requests to the finance director to correct these problems. Department heads continue to not respond to budget transfer requests, and Mr. Francino-Quinn continues to refuse to address this problem.

The Board of A&T and the finance director must meet and do their jobs as required of them by the city charter. This includes but is not limited to:

- The city must analyze the budget and submit budget transfer requests to the Board of A&T.

- The finance director must fulfill the charter requirement to produce a full analysis of the city budget as of October 2020.

-The finance director must submit his analysis to the Board of A&T to review and correct overspent line items, so as not to overspend the total budget allocation.

The charter revision failed, and for good reason. We need more eyes on the budget — not just a select few from the mayor's inner circle. These are our tax dollars at risk.

Click here to sign this petition. For those accessing the site, the organization Change has a fundraising page pop up after you sign the petition. Please note that none of that money comes back to Envision Shelton, and that we are not accepting donations at this time.

Envision Shelton

Board of A&T Member Michelle Laubin