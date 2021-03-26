Letter: Poor bus service a waste of taxpayer money

To the Editor:
After listening to Mayor (Mark) Lauretti’s seven-minute speech at the Board of Alderman meeting last week, I find myself needing to shed light on two points that were made. The speech in its entirety talks about Shelton citizens being critical of the current administration specifically citing the issues with Shelton Student Transportation Services and the inferior service that it is providing. It also gives praise to the bus runs that have been completed and implies that taxpayers should be happy paying for bus service that is less than 100 percent.