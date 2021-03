To the Editor:

I would like to send a public thank you to the entire Board of Education for unanimously passing a new student representative policy at last month's monthly meeting, and I would like to extend my congratulations to the two students who have been elected by their peers to serve on the BOE — Sanjana Jain and Sami Sobh.

This policy has been advocated for by the group Shelton Students For Change for the past year and will allow for two non-voting SHS student representatives to be elected by their peers to participate in BOE meetings. This will provide our students with a chance to lend insight to the Board from student perspectives and will amplify student input in BOE decision making. In turn, this will help fine tune decisions made by the BOE so that they are in the best interests of the students directly impacted by them.

This policy will also serve as a pipeline for our young people to get directly involved in local government and public service. It will be a great opportunity for those students elected by their peers to learn about how decisions are made, how policy is crafted and how local boards, committees and subcommittees operate. I am hopeful that those students who get elected to this position will continue to be involved in local government and public service long after their terms expire.

I am immensely proud of Shelton Students For Change for doing the hard work behind the scenes in order to advance this idea and earn BOE approval. Special shout-outs are in order for SSFC student leadership, which includes President Mary Pavliouk, Vice President Danny Connolly, Vice President Florian Hurlbert, former Vice President Patrick Burden, Secretary Rebekkah Hurlbert and Secretary Jocelyn Kirwan for all their hard work and leadership in getting this done. Also a special shout-out to BOE member Kate Kutash for her leadership on the BOE in getting this policy change approved.

Finally, I would like this to serve as a reason for hope for all Shelton residents. I’ve heard from so many of you that no matter what you do or how you do it, none of the changes that you advocate for are ever taken seriously by our elected officials. The approval of this policy is evidence that our voice matters and that when we get involved and work together, there is nothing that we cannot accomplish.

Together we can be the change we seek.

Matt McGee

Co-founder, Shelton Students For Change & Envision Shelton