To the Editor:

Congratulations to Shelton school nurses for their recent acknowledgment from the Board of Education and the City.

School nurses are a seldom-recognized specialty for their many contributions to the health of school children from preschool to high school and for special education students as old as 21. Not only during COVID but every day, they care for the sick and injured. More than that, they deal with complex physical, mental and socioeconomic issues on a daily basis.

School nurses require a myriad of knowledge related to individual needs as well as a realm of ever-changing technology students bring to school with them. Kudos to the long overdue notice of their contribution to Shelton's students, staff and community.

Donna Kosiorowski MS RN NCSN-E

Retired School Nurse Supervisor Association of School Nurses of Connecticut