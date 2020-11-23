Opinion

Letter: Remember Valley United Way on Giving Tuesday

To the Editor:

Although the United Way is the largest philanthropic organization in the world, each United Way is completely local. What makes the United Way so unique is that all funds raised into our local Valley United Way stay in our community.

Our Valley United Way works in Shelton, Derby, Seymour, Ansonia and Oxford to strengthen families, support senior citizens, help people in crisis, and prepare youth to succeed.

I have been living united ever since my introduction to the Valley United Way as a member of their Youth Leadership Program when I was in Shelton High School. The experience of serving our community for the betterment of others has stayed with me my entire life and continues to drive my involvement today.

The Valley United Way makes a difference in the lives of hard working people who can’t make ends meet during these challenging times. The Valley United Way is working with area agencies in a collaborative way as we recover from the impact of COVID-19 and strengthen our economic resiliency. The Valley United Way is thinking strategically so there are long-term solutions to the challenges we face.

The Valley United Way has joined Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that encourages generosity worldwide. So, after you shop local on Small Business Saturday and browse online on Cyber Monday please join millions of others as we give back on Giving Tuesday.

In the last year alone, community donations helped the Valley United Way assist more than 100,000 Valley residents by providing basic needs, assisting people in crisis, aiding senior citizens and preparing youth to be successful in their endeavors.

The old adage is true - with the United Way, you give once but help many. Please join us in Giving Tuesday this year, and help us fight for a stronger community now and in our shared future. Please consider making a contribution that will have an impact here in our community by giving online at www.valleyunitedway.org; or by check to the Valley United Way, 54 Grove St., Shelton CT 06484.

Jimmy Tickey

Chairman Emeritus

Valley United Way