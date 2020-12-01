Opinion

Letter: Remember to stay safe, help others this holiday season

To the Editor:

Without a doubt the 2020 Thanksgiving celebration was different. I can remember not having a local football game to attend or play on Thanksgiving Day itself because of weather but it was always rescheduled for the next day or Saturday. That was not the case this year at all. The loss of my grandfather on Thanksgiving Day in 1965 when I was 8 was the saddest Thanksgiving I can remember and the first one after my father passed when attending the Shelton/Derby game alone, even in a crowd of Shelton Finn Fanatics, was difficult.

The invention of the internet and its zooming and meeting capabilities allow us to continue to communicate and to generally continue to move forward in most of our daily activities even with COVID-19 restrictions. I agree it is far from perfect ... the longing for the human touch in the form of a handshake or even better a hug and ability to speak with someone directly and in person is very much missed in my world.

Let's remember that everyday we get closer to not just a vaccine but vaccination should be celebrated. Along with cheering on our students and teachers to make distance learning workable and palatable is also important. Sooner, better than later, we all want our lives to return to the chaotic mess they were before the pandemic. You remember when you had to meet with your boss face to face and find out how badly you messed up but the other side of the coin is that you will finally be able to give your mom and dad a big hug and kiss. And when that day arrives and herd immunity is in full swing visiting your Aunt Lucille instead of standing in the driveway talking to her and leaving groceries on her back porch will be finally over.

However, there is no time like the present to make those phone calls to family members who have become isolated over the last nine months. Your familiar voice and a few minutes to catch up will be a big comfort to them and bring them more happiness than a new puppy.

Statistics show that the No. 1 hobby that has been spawned by our COVID-19 isolation is a significant increase in cooking and baking at home. Please don't forget to share your best culinary successes with those you love. The second is home remodeling with painting as the most popular activity. Ladies please don't stress out your husbands or significant others by asking for help with picking out paint color. I am assure you successfully getting it neatly on the wall will be almost therapeutic when they are presented with the can of paint you have chosen.

And along with remodeling is cleaning out closets, attics, basements and garages. Those treasures you held on to for too long may be able to help a local shelter or charity. In the Valley, we have two great places to donate good clothing and furniture, toys and household items. The St. Vincent de Paul Shop on Route 34 in Derby just past the Dew Drop Inn and My Sisters Place in downtown Ansonia on Main Street. The sales generated from both facilities helps to sponsor programs and purchase much needed food and services for more than 3,500 Valley families and provide shelter for adults and children who are abused.

The Spooner House in Shelton and St. Vincent de Paul are is in need of non-perishable food items. There is no greater way to help yourself then to give of your time, expertise or donations to support these very special and essential organizations.

I hope all your COVID-19 tests are negative, and you have started to decorate for Christmas. We need those lights to shine even brighter this year, and you and yours are all safe and well. Masks, hand washing and social distancing are still important to everyone.

A Merry Christmas and very happy and healthy New Year to one and all.

Anthony F. Simonetti

Alderman, 1st Ward