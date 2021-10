To the Editor:

As Nov. 2 approaches, I am inspired by the new energy and organization of the people who are working so hard for a better Shelton. Envision Shelton is a group of committed residents who have stepped up to demonstrate their leadership skills and to show us how much they care about our city.

Please join me in supporting the bipartisan team of 3rd Ward Aldermen candidates, Matt McGee and Chris Jones. Both are longtime residents who are tirelessly working to spread their message of integrity, community, and transparency in government to taxpayers. They have been out walking door to door, not only asking for our vote, but taking the time to listen, answer questions, and show us who they are as people. They have both earned my confidence by talking with me about my concerns and I am certain they are the best representatives for Ward 3. I hope you will get the chance to know them, as I have, if you haven't already. Matt's youthful enthusiasm and sincerity is contagious and Chris' integrity and leadership background is undeniable. They will continue to work hard for all of us...and our tax dollars.

As a 35-year resident and a registered Republican, I am confident that voting for the Envision Shelton candidates on Nov. 2 is the right thing to do at this critical time. Change is needed, and it's time that residents have their voices heard.

Our votes for the Envision Shelton team of Matt McGee and Chris Jones will ensure good management of city finances, better maintenance of city roads and parks, and balanced economic development that will keep your taxes low. Yes, it can be done in 2021.

Maureen Magner

Shelton