Opinion

Letter: Republicans urge Shelton residents to vote ‘no’ on charter revision

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Shelton Herald. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Shelton Herald. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: Republicans urge Shelton residents to vote ‘no’ on charter revision 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

Over the last few months so many great Shelton residents, the Envision Shelton Group, Republicans, Democrats, seniors and the young future leaders of this city, who genuinely care about you, have been asking you to vote no on the charter revision.

They have made a very good case as they realize this will damage Shelton for decades. Taxes will be raised sooner than later without oversight on the Board of Appropriation and Taxation.

As two former elected officials who have chosen to take a break from the nastiness and unnecessary nonsense of Shelton politics, we just don’t trust that the Charter Revision Commission is looking out for the residents’ best interest.

There can be a technology committee for our schools regardless of a charter revision, believe us. This is a distasteful scare tactic by the Lauretti party, the charter chairman and the entire Charter Revision Commission.

When the charter revision gets voted down, we urge the Board of A&T to work together and more unified. Getting just political talking points in and gotcha moments, doesn’t move our city forward. Choose a strong Board of A&T chairman who can provide great and realistic recommendations on the city budget.

Lastly, please vote this election and do your homework on the local, state and national candidates. Vote for the public servants, not the do-nothing, all-talk politicians.

Jim Capra

Former Republican Alderman

Mike Gaydos

Former Republican Board of A&T member