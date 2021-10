To the Editor:

Throughout my 27 years of service as a City of Shelton police officer, I have watched first-hand as our police officers worked short-staffed, with old worn out equipment. Now, our current administration has changed the rules for promotions and appointments, prioritizing politics over merit.

Unfortunately, since my retirement from the Shelton PD, conditions within the Department have only deteriorated. The tipping point came last year, when Shelton officers publicly expressed concerns about their health and safety, and were subsequently fired because the Chief and the City’s Administration were embarrassed. The public has a right to know about these issues, yet these officers were silenced.

While many rightfully point a finger at the Mayor and Police Chief, their abuse of power has been enabled by our Board of Aldermen. Our BOA has oversight powers over our PD, including the ability to conduct a formal investigation and the power to approve or reject a new contract for the Police Chief.

For too long, the vast majority of our Aldermen have abandoned their responsibility as the primary oversight body for the City and have ignored our first responders' concerns. They have simply become a rubber stamp for whatever the Mayor wants.

I care deeply about our devoted first responders, which is why when you go to vote on Nov. 2, I strongly urge you to consider voting for the Envision Shelton Aldermen candidates: David Gidwani, Michele Bialek, Chris Jones, Matt McGee, Mandy Kilmartin and Michelle Laubin. I can vouch for their integrity and genuine spirit to serve the residents of Shelton. These candidates will be a voice for all our first responders and for the citizens of Shelton, a voice we haven’t had on our Board of Aldermen for far too long.

Shelton deserves a true and honest legislative body, not ones that put their party over the needs of the people.

Michael Lewis

Retired, Shelton Police Department

Lifelong Republican