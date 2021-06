To the Editor:

The seniors on the Shelton High varsity baseball team want to thank everyone who came out to make their Senior Night a success.

That night’s raffle raised $800. All proceeds from the raffle have been donated to the Smilow Cancer Center.

The Shelton High School Diamond Club ran the event to honor the senior baseball players. The boys wanted to hold a fundraiser to raise money to donate to Smilow Cancer Center in Trumbull knowing so many families have been touched by cancer.

Shelton High Diamond Club