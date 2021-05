To the Editor:

The most uplifting weekend event in my view was the return of the high school sports fundraiser "car wash." The lifting of the mask-wearing regulation from the CDC was also a nice touch, a little late, but nice.

Most of us know from having volunteered that these fundraisers can turn into yelling, accusing and standoffs by the team members who bound into cliques and gangs making the event a nightmare.

But that was just not the case on Sunday. The enthusiastic young ladies were motivated and on task.

The Shelton High girls' lacrosse team sponsored a car wash fundraiser on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shelton Community Center. It looked like it was a big success. There was a line of cars going out into Church Street waiting to be washed for quite a while. I know mine was one of them. It moved very smoothly and efficiently and diligently. What was also very telling that it was a success was the number of high school young ladies who were stationed around the Huntington Green holding signs and calling out to drivers to stop and get their vehicles cleaned. Lacrosse must be a very popular sport judging from the number of students participating in the car wash.

And the number of players who were washing, spraying and wiping the cars was incredible. The makeshift towel drying clothes line reminded me of the many summer afternoons at friends pools.

The comaraderie of these students was wonderful to experience. Admittedly the boxes of donuts, pizza and other treats were assisting with the overall good mood and cooperation of all involved. As we all know, a big part of any event is the food service.

I also take my hat off to the coaches, parents and other adult volunteers who were there. They are the mainstay and backbone of any successful fundraiser. I was very pleased with the car wash my SUV needed. The job was well done by all and I will return for the next Shelton HS car wash.

Thank you ladies and volunteers of the Shelton High lacrosse team for breaking the COVID-19 lockdown for so many starting off the outdoor fundraising season with such a successful event.

Anthony F. Simonetti

Alderman, First Ward