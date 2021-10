To the Editor:

I was recently asked when speaking with a constituent referring to blue signs being distributed, “What is a Lady D?”

“Lady D” first referred to the four ladies that are currently the four Democratic members of the Board of Education: Kate Kutash, Mandy Kilmartin, Patti Moonan and Diana Meyer. The term was coined shortly after the 2019 election when Diana named a group chat. The term took hold and soon the entire BOE and members of the public were referring to the four of us as “the Lady Ds.”

In the current election the signs that suggest that you “Vote Line A” and “Lady D’s For BOE” refer to the current five candidates for election to the Board of Education: Kate Kutash, Lorraine Rossner, Patti Moonan, Diana Meyer, and Joan Littlefield.

If we can get all five Lady Ds elected to the Board of Education, we will have a majority of the seats and a better chance of achieving goals in the best interests of the students, teachers and families of Shelton.

Furthermore, we need some backing. There are three other valuable Lady Ds who are running for seats on the Board of Aldermen. Mandy Kilmartin and Michelle Laubin are running in the Fourth Ward (voting at Mohegan School).

Mandy has served for four years on the Board of Education and has been a pit bull on taking on issues and controversies with our more stubborn Republican colleagues. Michelle Laubin has served on the Board of Apportionment and Taxation for the last four years and is a lawyer with education law expertise. She has been outspoken in support of education funding.

Michelle Bialek is running for Second Ward alderman (voting at Shelton Intermediate School). She is a past candidate for mayor, and as a parent of six Shelton students, has always been a supporter of the schools.

We need these Lady Ds (Kimartin, Laubin and Bialek) at our back on the Board of Alderman and I endorse all three. I ask you for your support in getting them behind the Lady Ds on the BOE.

Kate Kutash

Ten-year member of the Board of Education