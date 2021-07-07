Letter: Shelton BOE member details successes, enrollment drop

To the Editor:
It has been an honor to serve Shelton these past two years on the BOE. This experience was not only one I would learn from, but also was challenging given the circumstances. I wanted to take this opportunity to speak directly to parents to share my perspective regarding concerns about the quality of the education that their children are receiving. I understand, respect and admire the level of concern Shelton parents have shown on a variety of issues. If there was an issue, we certainly heard about it. I am from a slightly older generation and I do not remember my parents being this attentive to the details of my day, so I am impressed.