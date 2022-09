To the Editor:

2022 has been a year of tremendous growth for the Shelton Clean-Up Project (SCUP). Since 2021, we have scheduled and coordinated 17 litter clean-ups, provided youth with a simple and fun way to earn school-required community service hours, and have brought more attention and resources to an ongoing issue in our growing town.

Last year, SCUP formed a Leadership Team comprised of dedicated Shelton residents and community volunteers who have been working non-stop to clean up this city and formalize the mission of the Shelton Clean-Up Project. We set out to become a 501c3 to be recognized as a public charity and non-profit and we are proud to announce that we have achieved this goal.

Our mission of keeping Shelton clean is driven by our passion for our community, and we are grateful to our founder, AJ Simko, and his team for inspiring us to make Shelton a city we can be proud of. At the end of the day, we know that anyone can complain, but real change comes from those of us who choose to do better and are willing to work together to make it happen.

While our community dedication drives us, running successful clean-ups requires resources such as garbage bags, gloves, trash pickers, safety vests, snacks, and water, just to name a few. Many have reached out to us asking how they can help — even if they cannot be physically present at our clean-ups. Becoming a non-profit affords us the opportunity to accept contributions to support and sustain our mission and to access the resources necessary for keeping Shelton clean and taking pride in where we live.

We hope you will join us, whether by attending one of our clean-ups, making a small monetary contribution, or by organizing a small clean-up of your own. After all, you don’t have to wait for us to schedule a clean-up — if you see it, clean it. And if you need our assistance, with resources, volunteers, or both, we intend to be here to help for the long haul.

Over the next few months, we will work to finish our 2022 season strong and then begin our behind-the-scenes preparation for an even more successful 2023 season. We look forward to working with our public/private sector partners as we enter the new year. Thank you for your continued support and for taking pride in our Shelton.

To donate to our efforts, visit: https://bit.ly/SheltonCleanUp

The Shelton Clean-Up Project Leadership Team:

Matt McGee, Chairman

Joanna Diorio, Treasurer

Elizabeth Buchetto, Secretary

Michael Creighton

Ola Kozak