To the Editors:

Like many of our fellow Americans, we watched with both shock and horror as acts of domestic terrorism were committed at our nation’s Capitol last week. We condemn, in the strongest terms possible, the violence and destruction committed by the radical right, which resulted in the death of five people, including the murder of a Capitol police officer who died defending the country that we love and the democracy that we cherish.

We further condemn the lies and vicious conspiracy theories, spewed by our President and amplified by some GOP Congressional and Senate representatives, seeking to overturn our election and the very processes that are fundamental to American democracy. Their complicity in promoting the President’s distorted, alternate reality directly contributed to the treasonous insurgence we saw last Wednesday. What’s more, their words and actions continue to incite the planning of additional violence at both our nation’s capitol and at state capitols across our country.

Unfortunately, we are not surprised by what we have witnessed. Over the last several years, we have watched as President Trump and his supporters used increasingly incendiary language in tweet after tweet, rally after rally. We have watched with growing concern as people in positions of power have amplified and legitimized his dangerous rhetoric, threatening not just our most respected government institutions, but the American Republic itself. Even here in Shelton, local Republican leaders have publicly promoted the debunked claims of an illegitimate election. Their silence now makes them further complicit in the actions we witnessed last week.

We believe that those responsible for this attack should be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. It has become clear that President Trump has betrayed his oath to preserve, protect, and defend the constitution, and has failed in his duty to faithfully execute the laws of the United States. Furthermore, Mr. Trump repeated lies of election fraud, claiming to have won an election that he lost by more than 7 million votes. He incited his supporters to “fight like hell,” and called multiple legislators urging them to “find votes” and to “find fraud” to support his dangerous lies and conspiracy theories. His words and actions have provided both motivation and support to the insurrectionists that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, and we therefore fully support the current motion for impeachment.

We strongly believe that this is a time for unity and therefore call on all Shelton residents, regardless of political affiliation, to join us in condemning these acts of sedition and violence, rejecting the lies and conspiracy theories that have incited these actions, calling for an end to the violence, and demanding the full measure of accountability for all those responsible.

Mandy Kilmartin, Shelton Board of Education Member

Michelle Laubin, Board of Apportionment & Taxation Member

Jimmy Tickey, Planning & Zoning Commissioner

Kate Kutash, Board of Education Member

Diana Meyer, Shelton Board of Education Member

Elaine Matto, Planning & Zoning Commissioner

Patti Moonan, Board of Education Member

Jean Cayer, Library Board Member

Steven Guralnick, Board of Apportionment & Taxation Member

Joseph Knapik, Board of Apportionment & Taxation Member

John Uysal, Planning & Zoning Alternate Commissioner