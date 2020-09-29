Opinion

Letter: Shelton GOP fights for free speech in wake of sign vandalism, theft

To the Editor:

The Shelton Republican Town Committee (SRTC) works diligently to support Shelton’s Republican administration, which has served the city well by providing its citizens with federal, state and municipal candidates who understand their plight and desire to live, work and play in a safe and financially healthy suburb.

Reports of Trump signs being stolen or damaged were brought to the attention of the SRTC by Republican state GOP leaders some three weeks ago. On Thursday evening or early Friday morning, two Trump/Pence re-election signs were vandalized in the White Hills section of Shelton.

Fortunately, the person who allegedly committed this crime was spotted and photos identifying this person and a family vehicle were taken by a concerned citizen. The SRTC contacted Shelton police to report the damage and with the aid of Facebook posts, photos and a witness, the alleged perpetrator who resides in Shelton was arrested on Friday evening. The SRTC wants to thank all those who participated in this process and looks forward to a final judgment and restitution in this case sometime in December.

The 75 SRTC members, affiliates and others who are aligned with the SRTC raise funds to support its candidates and with the COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, fundraising is almost at a stand still. Monies for these signs and other advertising are very much in demand but not easily obtained. Our candidates go to great lengths to find support and get permission to place signs on private property and are very thankful to persons who allow these signs to be displayed at their homes and businesses. The SRTC will not tolerate those who feel they can step on any one’s First Amendment rights of free speech. More than 244 years ago our forefathers recognized that this was the most important part of designing a government that may not be perfect but allows for dialogue and debate from all sides without fear of reprisals or government interference. Tolerance for another’s point of view, ideas, thoughts and suggestions are always welcome in the USA.

The SRTC will not stand on the sidelines when their right to free speech is unjustly denied, and property is destroyed.

The injustice we see on the nightly news should not be allowed to spread like wildfire anywhere. Shelton’s finest and other protective agencies can only function properly with the support and assistance of the public who must recognize the horrific consequences of defunding, restricting their authority or coddling perpetrators who willfully attack our constitutional rights, Christian values and our cherished and hard fought for freedoms.

Our city has a proud and wonderful history of doing the right thing by its citizens and the Republican Town Committee is determined to continue to do its part supporting, establishing and maintaining law and order with zero tolerance for acts against any person or their property. We thank those who have supported the SRTC in the past and look forward to continuing to make Shelton a great place to live, raise a family, learn and to feel safe.

Anthony F. Simonetti

Chairman

Shelton Republican Town Committee