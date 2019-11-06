Opinion

Letter: Shelton RTC chair thanks voters for support

To the Editor:

The Shelton Republican Town Committee wants to thank those Shelton residents who voted on Tuesday for their support in the municipal elections. For those persons who allowed candidates to place their signs on their properties, we also thank you for your indulgence. The signs are expensive, and candidates do want them back. Shelton Republican Town Committee candidates and members will be harvesting the signs this week. You can place the signs next to your USPS mail box if they are interfering with lawn care. They can also be left at 73 Center St. (formerly Walgreens) on the parking lot side of the building or text your address to 203-605-7712 and someone will be dispatched to pick up the signs. Thank you again for your cooperation and assistance in this matter.

Anthony F. Simonetti

Shelton RTC chair