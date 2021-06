To the Editor:

In the early 1970s, I could often be found visiting my dad, Paul Jones, at the old Shelton Police Station. He was a patrolman and when he was working the desk/dispatcher, my mom, Marcia, would bring me there for lunch or dinner. I grew up knowing every officer he worked with and their families.

I would go to the Union Outings at Donofrio's, summer cookouts at Al Cislo's house down at The Birchbanks on the Housatonic River and would even walk the picket line with the union under Mayor Francis X. Kelley's administration. And before my dad, it was my grandfather, William E. Jones, a WWI Purple Heart recipient and proud Shelton patrolman for 40 years.

In my 54 years here in Shelton, I’ve grown to know and care for so many of our Shelton officers and their families. They are Shelton heroes that deserved to be treated with dignity and respect.

Unfortunately, over the past few years, our officers have not gotten the support and respect they deserve from our aldermen and the current administration, which is why I have chosen to run for 3rd Ward Alderman. We were all witnesses to the horrible treatment they received during the early months of the COVID-19 outbreak. Our officers, both female and male, were locked out of their locker rooms and provided instead with two portapotties to go to the bathroom and change in/out of their uniforms. This was something not seen at any other police station in the country.

The Shelton Police Union filed grievances regarding these incidents with the state against the city administration, which only resulted in further retaliation and mistreatment of our good officers. These officers subsequently filed lawsuits and will have their day in court, costing the city in legal fees and possible settlements. Everyone can see the issue with this; our taxpayer dollars should be used to invest in our city—- not paying for lawsuits. Furthermore, fair treatment of our men and women in blue should be of great importance to any leader in our city.

I strongly believe in working with people who have the city's best interest at heart, and who will respect our first responders and work with them to solve issues within our community, not against. That’s why I have chosen to run with the bipartisan Envision Shelton Team — because we are committed to putting people first. As your alderman, I pledge to not raise our taxes and to be your voice in our city government. I will stand with you against bad development projects (like Shelter Ridge) and will be a listening ear on how I can continue to best serve you. We all deserve a representative who is here for our community and for each other, and I will be proud to be that representative for the 3rd Ward. I look forward to meeting all of you on the campaign trail and the opportunity to show each of you that I live and breathe Shelton and have a ton of heart. Let's work together this election season to help our neighbors learn about the values and commitment of each candidate and vote for the best public servants. Let's envision bringing pride and respect back to Shelton.

Chris Jones (R)

Candidate for 3rd Ward Alderman