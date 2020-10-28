Opinion

Letter: Shelton alderman responds to colleague’s submission on charter

To the Editor:

The Board of Alderman president penned a letter this week where he asked city voters “who do you trust?” in our local city government and I thought this was very curious. It was written in regards to the charter revision proposal, but I can only conclude that Mr. Anglace is completely out of touch with the public’s opinion of the job that he, Alderman Simonetti, and Mayor Lauretti are doing.

Why would we trust an administration that has been at the helm of the following:

● Chaos at the police department with a half dozen firings of dedicated officers which will surely cost the taxpayers large sums of money in lost wrongful termination lawsuits.

● The elimination of more than three dozen teaching positions in the last two fiscal years.

● Parents being absolutely livid because students are struggling due to a lack of technology to effectively conduct distance learning. Technology that should have been provided by the city years ago.

● Crumbling infrastructure where our roads and bridges are not properly cared for or repaired, including the employment of chip sealing damaged and worn roads rather than properly repaving the surfaces.

● The unauthorized spending down of the city surplus which should have been our emergency fund. This has left crippled financially unable to appropriately respond when the pandemic hit.

● A long history of poor snow removal leaving our roads dangerous and in many cases impassible whenever a snow storm happens.

● The embezzlement of nearly $1 million in city funds by a city employee and even after this was discovered, they continued to use the same auditor that missed the illegal activity.

The simple answer is that they think they are doing a good job, but if you are in touch with your constituents like I am, you know that there is a rapidly growing groundswell that sees the current city administration as performing very poorly.

There is no reason to grant these people more power. If they once had our trust, they have clearly lost it in the last few years based on among other things, the items I list above.

Do not fall for their rhetoric. Everyone is against the charter revision, not just democrats as they would have you believe. The revision is a bad idea that cannot possibly lead to our success as a community in the future. It is a last ditch attempt for the old guard to retain power when they see it rapidly slipping through their fingers. Their recent record gives us no reason to grant them the autonomy the revision calls for. Please join me and most citizens of Shelton and vote no on the charter revision.

David Gidwani

First Ward Alderman