To the Editor:

The new assessment on Shelton properties was sent to all taxpayers last week and many may have had a sticker shock moment when they read the notices.

It was overwhelming to see valuations climb from 25 percent to almost 40 percent plus. Please note that some of the local Facebook comments were wrong about the assessment process and the mechanics of how it is accomplished. Below is some information which will hopefully explain more simply how the new assessments factor into our city budget and the 2022-23 mill rate.

First and foremost, please be aware that property assessments are done every five years according to State of Connecticut Law. It is how all 169 municipalities in Connecticut set the value of all property within their borders. The values are established by a company who is hired to do a fair and unbiased assessment of all properties. These new values form the basis upon which the next (2022-23) mill rate is applied. The mill rate is only applied to 70 percent of the property’s fair market value (not final assessment value).

The mill rate is set in May of each year after the Board of Alderman approves a budget. It becomes effective July 1, 2022. No one can predict the future, but based on past history, increases in property values do not necessarily result in a tax increase. Conversely, assessed property value decreases do not necessarily result in tax reductions.

Please read the assessment letter very carefully, and if you feel or have any information or evidence that your property, (home, business, commercial, land) was assessed incorrectly, you have the right to present it and have the assessment reviewed. If your claim is upheld, your assessment rate may decline. The assessment letter has specific instructions with regard to whom to contact to request a review. There is a specific time frame to request a review which must be adhered to.

I hope the above has been helpful and you understand at least this part of the budget process which is done every five years by Connecticut State Law.

Anthony F. Simonetti

First Ward Alderman