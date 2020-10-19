Opinion

Letter: Shelton charter revisions would damage minority representation

To the Editor:

I will vote no on charter revision in November, but it is not for the same reasons others are voting no. It is more personal.

I was born and raised in East Hartford, where I ran for the Town Council as a Republican. I would not have had a chance of winning, because East Hartford was and is a town where most citizens are and have been historically registered as Democrats. I won because the charter of the town insures minority representation. There are nine seats on the Town Council, and each party is required to nominate six people. This insures minority representation on the Town Council.

My wife and I have lived in Shelton for 20 years. Shelton should make the revisions to its charter, which would ensure that the minority party here (right now the Democratic party) would be represented on the Board of Aldermen. Right now, we have four wards, and two aldermen are elected for each ward. At the present time, all eight aldermen are Republican.

Our constitutional republic works best when there are two political parties. The charter revisions as proposed do nothing to address this problem. They only exacerbate it, and increase one party rule. One party rule is dangerous whether it be the Democratic party in Bridgeport, or the Republican party in Shelton. If the charter were revised so that each party nominated six nominees for eight slots, it would assure minority representation. It also might be the spark to stimulate the return of a more vibrant Democratic party in Shelton.

Bryan Leone

Shelton