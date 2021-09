To the Editor:

In Sept. 16's Op-Ed “McGee refutes Anglace's claims on Downtown Shelton Development,” Matt McGee made a number of claims, allegations and statements that were incorrect, false and offensive.

As it relates to Downtown development and redevelopment, Matt McGee needs do some research and educate himself before making the type of false claims he did in the Op-Ed. I started my redevelopment plans on Canal Street in the downtown in 2003.

I am the initiator and creator of the Shelton River Front Master Plan of Development for Canal Street. What I initiated has been the catalyst for the redevelopment of Downtown. I began this program with The Birmingham On The River Condominiums, PDD #51, dated May 2005, with the conversion of the existing six-story mill building on 5 Bridge St., which is now 145 Canal St..

Having dedicated the last 18 years to downtown, I can assure Matt McGee that no one has paid to play. Matt's political ambitions must not be a license to make false claims.

He made statements regarding the Star Pin Complex and my firm Primrose Companies that are incorrect. The Star Pin complex was owned by an entity owned by John Watts, Sr. In 2006, Primrose Companies entered into a development agreement with Watts for the conversion of Star Pin into apartments. Due to site environmental issues, the redevelopment of Star Pin could not be implemented. In 2014, on Watts demand, Primrose transferred its interest back to Watts.

Contrary to McGee's claim, Primrose had no ownership interest in Star Pin at the time that the City foreclosed for back taxes.

On Sept. 19, 2019, the City posted a national Request For Proposals (RFP). There were two responders. WINN Development of Boston, Mass., and Primrose Companies. I believe WINN offered $1 for the property (not sure of all of the conditions) and Primrose offered $550,000, with the condition that the City obtain funds from the state for the environmental mitigation of the site. Primrose that had been working on the development of the site for 16 years did not offer $1 it offered $550,000.

The fact is that there have not been many developers focused on the downtown, but I can assure Matt McGee and the citizens of Shelton that myself and the others now developing downtown do not pay to play.

Matt get your facts straight.

John N Guedes

President

Primrose Companies, Inc.