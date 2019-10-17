Letter: Shelton must show zero tolerance for racism
To the Editor:
It took national attention to get a response to the degradation, disrespect and belittling of our children of color. Even in the responses, I don’t feel as if it is heartfelt. I don’t feel as if those responsible for guiding these children feel the same pain and sadness as those of us who know that could have been our child.
The minimal consequences and remedies offered are still not enough. We need a commitment from Shelton that these actions will be addressed swiftly and in a manner that says clearly that any disrespectful, racially motivated acts of hate and violence will not be tolerated. Zero tolerance. That includes ongoing sensitivity training for students, school staff, elected officials and town employees along with intense recruitment of minority administrators and teachers.
Greg Johnson
President
NAACP Ansonia branch