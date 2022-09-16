Letter: Shelton needs to address lack of downtown parking

To the Editor:

Shelton is a top place to be, and we need sufficient parking for residents and visitors

Go downtown or drive around Shelton and see what's happening. We're growing and thriving and these are good things. People are moving to Connecticut and they're moving right here to Shelton.

When apartments are built or are available, they're immediately rented out and snapped up. Our city is growing, and again, this is a good thing.

Now, we need to have the parking availability needed to accommodate residents and businesses in our downtown area. Parking is a problem. Just last week, my family and I went downtown to eat dinner at Center Street Social and could not find a parking spot. My wife wanted to stop by the Shelton Gift Boutique to buy a local friend a gift and could not find a parking spot.

This is a problem and it's been happening for years. We have to do something about it now.

We have leaders on the Planning and Zoning Commission like Jimmy Tickey and Elaine Matto who have been speaking about this issue for many years as we've welcomed new businesses and residents to Shelton.

It's now time, really past time, for the City of Shelton to approve the plans that would provide a parking structure in the downtown area that everyone could use. It's needed and this project will deliver for residents, businesses and visitors. Let's get it done.

Lauren Gray

Shelton